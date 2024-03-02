Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.0 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRI opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Stoneridge has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.51.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRI

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $224,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 74.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.