Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.29.

TSE:SCR opened at C$23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.42. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

