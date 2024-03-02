Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1014 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 1.0 %
Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.46.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
