Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1014 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.46.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

