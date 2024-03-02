Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

