Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.