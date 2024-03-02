SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.69 and last traded at C$9.23. 100,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 39,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

