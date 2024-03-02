Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $13,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 817 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $14,869.40.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12.
Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %
RUN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
