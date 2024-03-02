Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $890.52 and last traded at $883.64. 4,346,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,646,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,313,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

