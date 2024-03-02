Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $42.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

SGRY stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.90 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after buying an additional 305,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 194,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.