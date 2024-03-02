S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 179,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

