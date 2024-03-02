Symon Brewis-Weston Buys 1,430 Shares of BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Symon Brewis-Weston acquired 1,430 shares of BSP Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,044.32 ($6,564.92).
BSP Financial Group Stock Performance
BSP Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.32%.
BSP Financial Group Company Profile
