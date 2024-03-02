Symon Brewis-Weston Buys 1,430 Shares of BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Symon Brewis-Weston acquired 1,430 shares of BSP Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,044.32 ($6,564.92).

BSP Financial Group Stock Performance

Get BSP Financial Group alerts:

BSP Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.32%.

BSP Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, the Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic banking services; and online business banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for BSP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.