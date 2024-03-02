Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Symrise Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Symrise has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.40.
Symrise Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.