Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Symrise Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Symrise has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.40.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

