Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,213 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 257.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 70.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $115.96 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

