Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.96 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

