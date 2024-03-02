Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

