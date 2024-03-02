Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Target by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.