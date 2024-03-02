Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $157.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $171.24. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

