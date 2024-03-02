Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,797,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,200,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

