TD Cowen Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $14.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

GoodRx Stock Up 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoodRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in GoodRx by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GoodRx by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

