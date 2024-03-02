TD Securities Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

