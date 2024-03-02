Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Tecsys Price Performance
TSE TCS opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$23.75 and a 12 month high of C$39.32. The stock has a market cap of C$572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.17.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.5613154 earnings per share for the current year.
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
