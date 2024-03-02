TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.