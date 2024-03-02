Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

