Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

