Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Telesat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $8.47 on Friday. Telesat has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 12.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after buying an additional 215,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telesat in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

