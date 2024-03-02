Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Honest Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Honest by 159.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC grew its position in Honest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Honest by 34.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 909.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 252,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 227,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

