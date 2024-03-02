Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.20.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PH opened at $538.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $539.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.59 and its 200 day moving average is $436.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

