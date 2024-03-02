Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $666.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $670.73.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

