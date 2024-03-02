Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Resources by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 210.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

