Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $589.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $590.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

