Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

