Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 274.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $53.64 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.