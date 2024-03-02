Teza Capital Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,481 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

