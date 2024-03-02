Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

