Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $547.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

