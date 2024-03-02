Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

