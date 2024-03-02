Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,338 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The company has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

