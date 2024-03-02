Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 12,768 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 949.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 403,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $13,773,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

