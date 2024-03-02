Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 27,223 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -212.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.