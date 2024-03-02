Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 728,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,130,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,763,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 639.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

WMB opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

