TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Insider Gavin B. Stefanski Sells 3,449 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.84 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 434.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.