Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.65), with a volume of 625826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £152.41 million, a PE ratio of 241.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 1,904.76%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

