The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Cato has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CATO opened at $6.45 on Friday. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cato by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cato by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cato in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cato by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 205,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

