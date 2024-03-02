The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

