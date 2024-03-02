The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $108,000.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
GRX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
