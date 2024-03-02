The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.72.

Compass Price Performance

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

