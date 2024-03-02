The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $30.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,377 shares of company stock worth $2,549,897. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

