The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Target Price to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

