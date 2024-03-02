The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 546,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,245 shares of company stock worth $27,739,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

