The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $90,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 1,050.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 117,625 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Hershey by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $188.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

